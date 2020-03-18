  1. Home
Belle Chemical Recalls Drain Cleaner Product Due to Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement

Name of product:
100% Sodium Hydroxide Drain Cleaner
Hazard:

The product contains sodium hydroxide.  The label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals and the mandatory hazard statement on the front on the packaging.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 6,400
Consumer Contact:

Belle Chemical toll-free at 877-522-2233 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@bellechemical.com or online at www.bellechemical.com and click on RECALL INFORMATION for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves sodium hydroxide drain cleaner sold in a 2-pound white plastic bottle with a red and black label and includes a child-resistant closure.  Belle Chemical, Sodium Hydroxide and 100% Sodium Hydroxide Drain Cleaner are printed on the label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Belle Chemical for a free replacement label to put on the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:

Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Ebay.com, Bonanza.com, Jet.com, Etsy.com and Bellechemical.com from February 2017 through January 2020 for between $5 and $8.

Manufacturer(s):

Belle Chemical, of Billings, Mont.

Distributor(s):

Belle Chemical, of Billings, Mont.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-094
