John Deere Recalls Attachment Kits for Compact Utility Tractor Brooms Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The Attachment Kits are missing the product Operator's Manual which details proper attachment and use of the product, posing an injury hazard.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Attachment Kits for John Deere Brooms that are used with model 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors. The John Deere Attachment Kits were sold separately and have a label with BLV10795 printed on the box.
Consumers should immediately stop using their John Deere 60-inch Broom and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free copy of the Operator’s Manual. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled Attachment Kits. If an Attachment Kit did include an Operator’s Manual, consumers can continue to use their Broom.
None reported.
John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2017 through February 2020 for about $470.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Illinois
