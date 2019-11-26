  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Yamaha Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators
Hazard:

The portable generator’s fuel tank can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 26, 2019
Units:
About 10,100
Consumer Contact:

Consumer Contact: Yamaha toll-free at 866-788-7398 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com or www.yamahamotorsports.com/power-product and click on the CPSC Alerts tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators, with serial numbers range 4543288 through 4553706. The blue generators have Yamaha and the model name printed on the control panel. The serial number can be found on a label below the exhaust outlet on the left side.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a Yamaha Power Products dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Exclusively at Yamaha Motorsports dealers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $900.  

Manufacturer(s):

Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co., Shizuoka Japan

Distributor(s):

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. of Kennesaw, Ga.

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
20-710
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Yamaha Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
RESURRECTIONbeauty Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Skylight Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Digital Photo Frames Due to Electrical Shock Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Carrier Recalls Carrier- and Bryant-Branded Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard
VIQUA Recalls Solenoid Valve Kits for UV Water Treatment Systems Due to Electrical Shock Hazard