Yamaha Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The portable generator’s fuel tank can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.
This recall involves model 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators, with serial numbers range 4543288 through 4553706. The blue generators have Yamaha and the model name printed on the control panel. The serial number can be found on a label below the exhaust outlet on the left side.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a Yamaha Power Products dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
Exclusively at Yamaha Motorsports dealers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $900.
Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co., Shizuoka Japan
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. of Kennesaw, Ga.
