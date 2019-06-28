  1. Home
Yamaha Recalls Grizzly ATVs and Wolverine X2 ROVs Due to Incorrect Owner’s Manual (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Yamaha Grizzly ATVs and Wolverine X2 Side-by-Side Vehicles (ROV)
Hazard:

Purchasers were given a defective owner’s manual which shows the correct model on the cover, but the contents are for another model.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 28, 2019
Units:
About 1,500
Consumer Contact:

Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com  and click on the CPSC Alerts tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves various models of 2019 model Grizzly ATVs and Wolverine X2 Side-by-Side vehicles (ROVs). The prefix and serial number of the vehicles are stamped into the frame as part of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The VIN is located on the left front frame on ATVs and the left rear frame on side-by-sides (ROVs). The prefix is the 4th through 8th digit of the VIN, and the serial number is the last six digits. Model, prefix and serial numbers are listed in this chart. Yamaha and either the Grizzly or Wolverine X2 are printed on the side of the vehicles. The model number is printed on the vehicle’s emission control information label.

Grizzly ATVs

MODEL

PRIMARY ID NUMBER

 

PREFIX

FROM

TO

YFM70GPAK

AMK33

100491

100700

YFM70GPHK

AMH23

100891

100957

 

 

100958

100962

 

 

100976

101125

YFM70GPLK

AMK23

100791

100810

 

 

100971

100990

 

 

101021

101085

 

 

101106

101125

 

 

101166

101225

 

 

101256

101275

 

 

101296

101345

 

Wolverine X2 Side-by-Side Vehicles (ROVs)

MODEL

PRIMARY ID NUMBER

 

PREFIX

FROM

TO

YXE85WPSK

AN27Y

101261

101290

 

 

101441

101480

 

 

101691

101740

YXE85WPHK

AN27Y

101481

101490

YXE85WPAK

AN27Y

101341

101440

 

 

101789

101860

 

 

101771

101788

YXE85WPLK

AN27Y

101491

101690

 

 

101741

101770

 

 

101861

101870

YXE85WPBK

AN26Y

100261

100460

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Yamaha for a free replacement owner’s manual. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly by U.S. mail. The envelope from Yamaha contains a free replacement owner’s manual.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Exclusively at Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side dealers nationwide. Grizzly ATVs were sold from June 2018 through May 2019 for between $9,900 and $10,500. Wolverine X2 Side-by-Sides ROVs were sold from June 2018 through May 2019 for between $12,700 and $15,300.

Distributor(s):

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Japan and assembled in the United States
Recall number:
19-755
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

