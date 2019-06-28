Yamaha Recalls Grizzly ATVs and Wolverine X2 ROVs Due to Incorrect Owner’s Manual (Recall Alert)

Purchasers were given a defective owner’s manual which shows the correct model on the cover, but the contents are for another model.
Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com and click on the CPSC Alerts tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves various models of 2019 model Grizzly ATVs and Wolverine X2 Side-by-Side vehicles (ROVs). The prefix and serial number of the vehicles are stamped into the frame as part of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The VIN is located on the left front frame on ATVs and the left rear frame on side-by-sides (ROVs). The prefix is the 4th through 8th digit of the VIN, and the serial number is the last six digits. Model, prefix and serial numbers are listed in this chart. Yamaha and either the Grizzly or Wolverine X2 are printed on the side of the vehicles. The model number is printed on the vehicle’s emission control information label.
Grizzly ATVs
|
MODEL
|
PRIMARY ID NUMBER
|
|
PREFIX
|
FROM
|
TO
|
YFM70GPAK
|
AMK33
|
100491
|
100700
|
YFM70GPHK
|
AMH23
|
100891
|
100957
|
|
|
100958
|
100962
|
|
|
100976
|
101125
|
YFM70GPLK
|
AMK23
|
100791
|
100810
|
|
|
100971
|
100990
|
|
|
101021
|
101085
|
|
|
101106
|
101125
|
|
|
101166
|
101225
|
|
|
101256
|
101275
|
|
|
101296
|
101345
Wolverine X2 Side-by-Side Vehicles (ROVs)
|
MODEL
|
PRIMARY ID NUMBER
|
|
PREFIX
|
FROM
|
TO
|
YXE85WPSK
|
AN27Y
|
101261
|
101290
|
|
|
101441
|
101480
|
|
|
101691
|
101740
|
YXE85WPHK
|
AN27Y
|
101481
|
101490
|
YXE85WPAK
|
AN27Y
|
101341
|
101440
|
|
|
101789
|
101860
|
|
|
101771
|
101788
|
YXE85WPLK
|
AN27Y
|
101491
|
101690
|
|
|
101741
|
101770
|
|
|
101861
|
101870
|
YXE85WPBK
|
AN26Y
|
100261
|
100460
Consumers should immediately contact Yamaha for a free replacement owner’s manual. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly by U.S. mail. The envelope from Yamaha contains a free replacement owner’s manual.
None reported
Exclusively at Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side dealers nationwide. Grizzly ATVs were sold from June 2018 through May 2019 for between $9,900 and $10,500. Wolverine X2 Side-by-Sides ROVs were sold from June 2018 through May 2019 for between $12,700 and $15,300.
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif.
