VIVO Recalls Speaker Wall Mounts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ledge on the front of the speaker wall mount can loosen, allowing both the ledge and the speakers to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders
This recall involves VIVO MOUNT-PLAY5 wall mount brackets designed to secure the Sonos Play 5 speakers to the wall or any solid surface. The black or white VIVO wall mounts are made of steel and allow the speakers to tilt and swivel. The wall mounts measure about eight inches tall by five inches wide.
Consumers should immediately remove their speaker from the wall mount and contact VIVO to receive free repair kit and instructions, a replacement wall mount or return wall mount for a full refund.
VIVO has received three reports of the speaker mounts breaking and speakers falling to the floor. No injuries have been reported.
Amazon.com, eBay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com and Walmart.com from March 2018 through June 2019 for about $30.
Lumi Legend Corp., of China
VIVO, of Goodfield, Ill.
