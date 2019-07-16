  1. Home
VIVO Recalls Speaker Wall Mounts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
VIVO MOUNT-PLAY5 speaker wall mounts
Hazard:

The ledge on the front of the speaker wall mount can loosen, allowing both the ledge and the speakers to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
July 16, 2019
Units:
About 2,400
Consumer Contact:

VIVO at 800-371-5654 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at help@vivo-us.com or online at www.vivo-us.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves VIVO MOUNT-PLAY5 wall mount brackets designed to secure the Sonos Play 5 speakers to the wall or any solid surface. The black or white VIVO wall mounts are made of steel and allow the speakers to tilt and swivel. The wall mounts measure about eight inches tall by five inches wide. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove their speaker from the wall mount and contact VIVO to receive free repair kit and instructions, a replacement wall mount or return wall mount for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

VIVO has received three reports of the speaker mounts breaking and speakers falling to the floor. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Amazon.com, eBay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com and Walmart.com from March 2018 through June 2019 for about $30.

Manufacturer(s):

Lumi Legend Corp., of China

Importer(s):

VIVO, of Goodfield, Ill.

Distributor(s):

VIVO, of Goodfield, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-167
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

