Vivitar Recalls Hot/Cold Massage Balls Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The massage balls can leak or rupture during or after microwaving, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Sports/Fitness/Outdoors” for more information or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target's Facebook page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls. The massage balls are teal, light pink or lavender and come in a package of two balls – one smooth ball and one with raised bumps. The name “Vivitar,” model number, date code, and UPC can be found on the bottom of the product packaging. The date code can also be found on the smooth ball.
|
Model Number
|
Date Code
|
UPC
|
F19-MB-TL
|
MID# 1940918
|
681066474037
|
F19-MB-LP
|
MID# 1940918
|
681066305645
|
F19-MB-LV
|
MID# 1940918
|
681066182475
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massage balls and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
The firm has received 84 reports of massage balls bursting during microwaving, including 17 reports of burns to various parts of the body.
Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through February 2019 for about $5.
Sakar International dba; Vivitar, of Edison, N.J.
