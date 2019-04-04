  1. Home
Vivitar Recalls Hot/Cold Massage Balls Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Name of product:
Hot/cold massage balls
Hazard:

The massage balls can leak or rupture during or after microwaving, posing a burn hazard to consumers.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 4, 2019
Units:
About 60,000
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Sports/Fitness/Outdoors” for more information or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target's Facebook page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls. The massage balls are teal, light pink or lavender and come in a package of two balls – one smooth ball and one with raised bumps. The name “Vivitar,” model number, date code, and UPC can be found on the bottom of the product packaging. The date code can also be found on the smooth ball.

 

Model Number

Date Code

UPC

F19-MB-TL

MID# 1940918

681066474037

F19-MB-LP

MID# 1940918

681066305645

F19-MB-LV

MID# 1940918

681066182475
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massage balls and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 84 reports of massage balls bursting during microwaving, including 17 reports of burns to various parts of the body. 

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through February 2019 for about $5.

Manufacturer(s):

Sakar International dba; Vivitar, of Edison, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-099
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

