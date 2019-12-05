  1. Home
Trek Recalls Super Commuter+ Electric Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Trek Super Commuter+ 8S
Hazard:

The front fender bolt can unthread causing the wheel to detach from the bicycle, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 6, 2019
Units:
About 2,840
Consumer Contact:

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2017, 2018, and 2019 Trek Super Commuter+ 8S electric bicycles. “Trek” is printed on the bicycle’s downtube and the bike has an integrated battery and motor. The bikes were sold in the following color and sizes: Viper Red with black decals, sizes 45/S through 60/XL.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and take it to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the wrong bolt being installed to secure the front fender to the fork crown. One injury has been reported, resulting in a vertebrae fracture.

Sold At:

Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other websites from June 2017 through June 2019 for about $5,200.

Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-035
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
