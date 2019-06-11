  1. Home
Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots
Hazard:

The unicorn horn on the rain boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 11, 2019
Units:
About 29,000
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddlers’ unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The horn on the unicorn’s head and mane on the back of the boot are fuchsia, orange, yellow, green, and blue. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.        

Model Number

Product Name

093-10-4311

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 5

093-10-4312

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 6

093-10-4313

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 7

093-10-4314

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 8

093-10-4315

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 9

093-10-4316

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 10

093-10-4317

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 11

093-10-4318

Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 12

 

                       

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rain boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Eleven consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):

CJCHT Groups LTD., of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-135
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
