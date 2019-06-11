Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

The unicorn horn on the rain boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddlers’ unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The horn on the unicorn’s head and mane on the back of the boot are fuchsia, orange, yellow, green, and blue. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.
|
Model Number
|
Product Name
|
093-10-4311
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 5
|
093-10-4312
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 6
|
093-10-4313
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 7
|
093-10-4314
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 8
|
093-10-4315
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 9
|
093-10-4316
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 10
|
093-10-4317
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 11
|
093-10-4318
|
Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 12
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rain boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
Eleven consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.
Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.
CJCHT Groups LTD., of Hong Kong
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800