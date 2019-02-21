  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Shearwater Recalls Diving Transmitters Due to Drowning Hazard

Name of product:
Shearwater yellow diving pressure transmitters
Hazard:

The transmitters can fail to signal the tank pressure due to interference while using two transmitters in the same dive. This poses a drowning hazard to divers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 21, 2019
Units:
About 900 (in addition, about 65 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Shearwater Research toll free at 888-875-9745 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@shearwater.com or online at www.shearwater.com and click on Community for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Shearwater yellow pressure diving transmitters. The transmitters provide a tank pressure reading for scuba divers.  The transmitter is yellow, with a cylindrical shape and measures 3 inches in length. “FCC ID: MH8A” is printed on the end of the transmitter.  Part number 13009 or 13009-01 is printed on the cardboard packaging along with an 8 digit serial number starting in FK or BM etched on the side.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transmitters and contact the firm to arrange a free repair or exchange of the transmitter. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of loss of communication using the transmitter during a dive.

Sold At:

Dive Right In Scuba and Online Scuba stores nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and www.shearwater.com from June 2017 through November 2018 for about $350. 

Manufacturer(s):

Pelagic Pressure Systems, of San Leandro, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Shearwater Research Inc., of Richmond, B.C. Canada

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-070
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
JumpSport Recalls Mini Trampolines Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions and Warning Labels Provided
Shearwater Recalls Diving Transmitters Due to Drowning Hazard
SRAM Recalls Bicycle Gear Hubs Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)