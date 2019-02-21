Shearwater Recalls Diving Transmitters Due to Drowning Hazard

The transmitters can fail to signal the tank pressure due to interference while using two transmitters in the same dive. This poses a drowning hazard to divers.
Shearwater Research toll free at 888-875-9745 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@shearwater.com or online at www.shearwater.com and click on Community for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Shearwater yellow pressure diving transmitters. The transmitters provide a tank pressure reading for scuba divers. The transmitter is yellow, with a cylindrical shape and measures 3 inches in length. “FCC ID: MH8A” is printed on the end of the transmitter. Part number 13009 or 13009-01 is printed on the cardboard packaging along with an 8 digit serial number starting in FK or BM etched on the side.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transmitters and contact the firm to arrange a free repair or exchange of the transmitter.
The firm has received one report of loss of communication using the transmitter during a dive.
Dive Right In Scuba and Online Scuba stores nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and www.shearwater.com from June 2017 through November 2018 for about $350.
Pelagic Pressure Systems, of San Leandro, Calif.
Shearwater Research Inc., of Richmond, B.C. Canada
