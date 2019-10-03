Ridgewood Recalls Four-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart

The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. Additionally, those models of dressers over 30 inches tall do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).
Ridgewood toll-free at 888-222-7460 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or visit www.ameriwood.com and click on “Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes Belmont four-drawer dressers with plastic drawer glides. The recalled dressers were sold in two sizes and four colors, each with its own model number, which can be found on the instruction manual that came with each.
|
Model Number
|
Dimensions
|
Color
|
5933015K
|
29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
White
|
5933026K
|
29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
Black
|
5933080K
|
29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
Light Pine
|
5933102K
|
29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
Brown Oak
|
634026KPM
|
32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
Black
|
634102KPM
|
32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
Brown Oak
|
63415KPM
|
32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
White
|
63480KPM
|
32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D
|
Light Pine
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap. Consumers can request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.
None reported
Kmart and Sears stores nationwide and online from April 2013 to September 2019 for about $40.
Ridgewood Industries Inc., of Canada
Ridgewood Industries Inc., of Canada
