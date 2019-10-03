Ridgewood Recalls Four-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart

  1. Home
Ridgewood Recalls Four-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Belmont four-drawer dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. Additionally, those models of dressers over 30 inches tall do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 3, 2019
Units:
About 1 million
Consumer Contact:

Ridgewood toll-free at 888-222-7460 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or visit www.ameriwood.com and click on “Support” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Belmont four-drawer dressers with plastic drawer glides. The recalled dressers were sold in two sizes and four colors, each with its own model number, which can be found on the instruction manual that came with each.

Model Number

Dimensions

Color

5933015K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

White

5933026K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Black

5933080K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Light Pine

5933102K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Brown Oak

634026KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Black

634102KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Brown Oak

63415KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

White

63480KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Light Pine
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap. Consumers can request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Kmart and Sears stores nationwide and online from April 2013 to September 2019 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Ridgewood Industries Inc., of Canada

Importer(s):

Ridgewood Industries Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
20-003
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

