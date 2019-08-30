RH Recalls Turkish Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The Turkish robes fail to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
RH at 800-762-1751 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on the Safety Recalls link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH’s adult, unisex “Ultra-Soft Turkish Robe” robes. The 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and a belt. They were sold in black, dark gray, light gray, green and white, and in XS, S, M, L and XL sizes. The robes could be monogrammed. Made in Turkey, 100% cotton RN number 104581 and CA number 55697 are printed on the robe’s sewn-in side label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled robes and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price.
RH has received three incident reports in the U.S. and one in Canada of the recalled robes igniting while consumers were operating a gas stove. No injuries have been reported.
RH galleries, RH outlets and RH warehouse sales nationwide and online at www.rh.com from August 2018 through March 2019 for between $80 and $115.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800