RH Recalls Turkish Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Ultra-Soft Turkish robes
Hazard:

The Turkish robes fail to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 30, 2019
Units:
About 5,400 (in addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

RH at 800-762-1751 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on the Safety Recalls link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RH’s adult, unisex “Ultra-Soft Turkish Robe” robes.  The 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and a belt.  They were sold in black, dark gray, light gray, green and white, and in XS, S, M, L and XL sizes.  The robes could be monogrammed. Made in Turkey, 100% cotton RN number 104581 and CA number 55697 are printed on the robe’s sewn-in side label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled robes and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received three incident reports in the U.S. and one in Canada of the recalled robes igniting while consumers were operating a gas stove.  No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

RH galleries, RH outlets and RH warehouse sales nationwide and online at www.rh.com from August 2018 through March 2019 for between $80 and $115.

Importer(s):

RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
19-196
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

