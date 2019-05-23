  1. Home
Revelate Designs Recalls Bicycle Seat Bags Due to Crash, Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Bicycle seat bags
Hazard:

The straps that fasten the bag to the bike seat can detach and get entangled in the rear wheel of the bike, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 23, 2019
Units:
About 1,250
Consumer Contact:

Revelate Designs toll-free at 833-732-8224 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@revelatedesigns.com or online at https://www.revelatedesigns.com and click on  recalls at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Revelate Designs 2019 Terrapin System 14L model bicycle seat bags. The seat bags have a pair of straps with hooks on the top rear of the bag and 4 red loops which the hooks connect to. The bags have Revelate Design logos on the left and right sides and were sold in black, blue, purple and camoflauge. The nylon bags measure about 18 inches by 7 inches

 
Remedy:

Customers should immediately stop using the seat bags and contact Revelate Designs for repair instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the bag becoming unfastened and entangled in the rear wheel. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

REI stores and bicycle shops nationwide and online at www.revelatedesigns.com from December 2018 through April 2019 for about $160.

Distributor(s):

Revelate Designs LLC, Anchorage, Alaska

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-126
