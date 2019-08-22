Norwex Recalls Rubber Brooms Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The broom handles can break in half, exposing a metal inner rim, posing a laceration hazard to the user.
Norwex toll-free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday; email at USnorwexservice@norwex.com; or online at www.norwex.biz and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves extendable indoor/outdoor white rubber brooms that adjust in height from 30.7 to 40.6 inches long. The “Norwex” logo is located on the plastic head covering the rubber bristles. An embossed date stamp code of 18/9, 18/10, 18/11 or 18/12 is located on the screw joint and lock base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled brooms and contact Norwex for a full refund.
Norwex has received 41 reports of the broom handle breaking in half during use, including six reports of minor injuries to user hands or fingers.
Norwex Consultant events and parties through direct order and online at www.norwex.biz from January 2019 through June 2019 for about $30.
Norwex USA Inc., of Coppell, Texas.
