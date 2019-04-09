  1. Home
Marpac Recalls Sound Machines Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
GO travel sleep sound machines
Hazard:

The sound machine’s internal battery can leak and cause an electrical short, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 9, 2019
Units:
5,000
Consumer Contact:

Marpac at 800-999-6962 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET Friday, email at customerservice@marpac.com or online at https://marpac.com/ and click on “recall notice” for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Marpac Go travel sleep sound machines. The multi-use sound machine produces numerous different types of sound that block out distracting noise. The sound machine is white with a gray flip stand, an internal rechargeable battery, and comes with a USB cable. It measures about 3 inches high by 2 inches wide with the serial number located on a sticker on the back of the machine. The recalled units have a serial number range GT184600000 through GT184605200

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the sound machines from a charging source, stop using, and contact the firm for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at marpac.com, amazon.com, amazon.co.uk, harriscomm.com, and bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $40. 

Manufacturer(s):

Marpac, LLC, of Wilmington, N.C.

Importer(s):

Marpac, LLC, of Wilmington, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Marpac, LLC, of Wilmington, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-102
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
