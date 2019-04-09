Marpac Recalls Sound Machines Due to Burn Hazard

The sound machine’s internal battery can leak and cause an electrical short, posing a burn hazard.
Marpac at 800-999-6962 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET Friday, email at customerservice@marpac.com or online at https://marpac.com/ and click on “recall notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Marpac Go travel sleep sound machines. The multi-use sound machine produces numerous different types of sound that block out distracting noise. The sound machine is white with a gray flip stand, an internal rechargeable battery, and comes with a USB cable. It measures about 3 inches high by 2 inches wide with the serial number located on a sticker on the back of the machine. The recalled units have a serial number range GT184600000 through GT184605200
Consumers should immediately remove the sound machines from a charging source, stop using, and contact the firm for a full refund.
None reported
Online at marpac.com, amazon.com, amazon.co.uk, harriscomm.com, and bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $40.
