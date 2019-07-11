  1. Home
Levolor Recalls Custom Cellular Shades Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Levolor Two-Corded Custom Cellular Shades
Hazard:

The pull cords are joined by a non-breakaway cord connector, which poses a strangulation hazard for small children.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 11, 2019
Units:
About 30,000
Consumer Contact:

Levolor at 800-752-9677 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@levolor.com or online at www.Levolor.com and click on Custom Cellular Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Levolor Two-Corded Custom Cellular window shades. The shades were sold in the following styles:

  • Bottom up single cell products (60 inches or less in width)
  • Bottom up double cell products (44 inches or less in width)
  • Top-Down/Bottom-Up or Day/Night corded products (42 inches or less in width)
  • Various custom cellular configurations of specialty shapes

The Levolor logo is printed on a sticker on the bottom rail. Manufacturing information, including the date of manufacture, is printed on a sticker on the head rail. Only units manufactured between 12/15/2018 and 04/30/2019 are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shades and contact Levolor for a free repair kit. Levolor is contacting purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Levolor dealers nationwide and online at www.levolor.com from December 2018 through April 2019 for between $65 and $1,125.

Importer(s):

Levolor Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-761
