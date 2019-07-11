Levolor Recalls Custom Cellular Shades Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert)

The pull cords are joined by a non-breakaway cord connector, which poses a strangulation hazard for small children.
Levolor at 800-752-9677 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@levolor.com or online at www.Levolor.com and click on Custom Cellular Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Levolor Two-Corded Custom Cellular window shades. The shades were sold in the following styles:
- Bottom up single cell products (60 inches or less in width)
- Bottom up double cell products (44 inches or less in width)
- Top-Down/Bottom-Up or Day/Night corded products (42 inches or less in width)
- Various custom cellular configurations of specialty shapes
The Levolor logo is printed on a sticker on the bottom rail. Manufacturing information, including the date of manufacture, is printed on a sticker on the head rail. Only units manufactured between 12/15/2018 and 04/30/2019 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shades and contact Levolor for a free repair kit. Levolor is contacting purchasers directly.
None reported.
Levolor dealers nationwide and online at www.levolor.com from December 2018 through April 2019 for between $65 and $1,125.
Levolor Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.
