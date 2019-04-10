  1. Home
KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles Recall Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
KTM 50 SX and Husqvarna TC 50 motorcycles
Hazard:

The throttle can become stuck in the open position, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 10, 2019
Units:
About 780
Consumer Contact:

KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.ktm.com/us/ or www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com and click on Service Information then select Service Check for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2019 KTM 50 SX and Husqvarna TC 50 closed course/competition motorcycles with 50cc 2-cycle engines. Only model year 2019 motorcycles that have the letter K in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number which is located on the right side of the steering head are included in the recall. The KTM motorcycles are orange and white with the KTM logo on both sides of the radiator shrouds covering the fuel tank. Printed on both side panels below the rear seat is 50 SX. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo and TC 50 printed on both sides of the radiator shrouds covering the fuel tank.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer, respective of their motorcycle brand, to schedule a free repair. KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from March 2018 December 2018 for about $4,300.

Manufacturer(s):

KTM AG, of Austria

Importer(s):

KTM North America, Inc., of Amherst, Ohio

Distributor(s):

KTM North America, Inc. and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc., of Murrieta, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
19-735
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
