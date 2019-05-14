  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Knape & Vogt Recalls Office Workstations Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Sit-Stand Office Workstations
Hazard:

The workstation can malfunction, causing the gas cylinders to separate and forcefully discharge, posing an injury hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 14, 2019
Units:
About 76,000
Consumer Contact:

Knape & Vogt toll-free at 888-667-1501 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kv.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves desktop sit-stand office workstations, sold under the brand names: Adas Elevo Sit-to-Stand Desktop, K&A Manufacturing Helium Surface, 3M Precision Standing Desk, Inscape Rockit, Neutral Posture Ergonomics StandUp X1, Workrite Ergonomics Solace Desktop, Volante and IMOVR Ziplift. The black or white workstations can be used in a sitting or standing position. The workstations measure about 36 inches wide by 24 inches deep. They have two handles and two hydraulic gas pressure cylinders which enable the workstation to be raised or lowered. Affected workstations can be identified by the Lot Number label located on the inside of the right hand top surface bracket of each unit. Affected lot numbers contain the last three letters “VOL”. 

The affected lot numbers include:

16-######-VOL

17-######-VOL

18-######-VOL

19-######-VOL

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Knape & Vogt to arrange for a free in-home/office repair

Incidents/Injuries:

Knape & Vogt has received two reports of the gas cylinder separating from the workstation, in one case, the cylinder discharged from the unit resulting in damage to drywall in an office. 

Sold At:

Knape & Vogt authorized sellers nationwide including online at eBay, Amazon.com, Staples.com, imovr.com, ergodirect.com, hafele.com, ergonomicaccessories.com, ergoexperts.com and officeanything.com from October 2016 through February 2019 for between $350 and $560.

Importer(s):

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, of Grand Rapids, Mich. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-121
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Havertys Recalls Entertainment Hutches Due to Injury Hazard
South Shore Furniture Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; One Fatality Reported
Tween Brands Recalls Light Up Bed Canopies Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Justice (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
RH Recalls Callum Canopy Beds Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Air King America Recalls Wall-Mounted Range Hoods Due to Injury Hazard