Knape & Vogt Recalls Office Workstations Due to Injury Hazard

The workstation can malfunction, causing the gas cylinders to separate and forcefully discharge, posing an injury hazard.
Knape & Vogt toll-free at 888-667-1501 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kv.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves desktop sit-stand office workstations, sold under the brand names: Adas Elevo Sit-to-Stand Desktop, K&A Manufacturing Helium Surface, 3M Precision Standing Desk, Inscape Rockit, Neutral Posture Ergonomics StandUp X1, Workrite Ergonomics Solace Desktop, Volante and IMOVR Ziplift. The black or white workstations can be used in a sitting or standing position. The workstations measure about 36 inches wide by 24 inches deep. They have two handles and two hydraulic gas pressure cylinders which enable the workstation to be raised or lowered. Affected workstations can be identified by the Lot Number label located on the inside of the right hand top surface bracket of each unit. Affected lot numbers contain the last three letters “VOL”.
The affected lot numbers include:
16-######-VOL
17-######-VOL
18-######-VOL
19-######-VOL
Consumers should immediately contact Knape & Vogt to arrange for a free in-home/office repair.
Knape & Vogt has received two reports of the gas cylinder separating from the workstation, in one case, the cylinder discharged from the unit resulting in damage to drywall in an office.
Knape & Vogt authorized sellers nationwide including online at eBay, Amazon.com, Staples.com, imovr.com, ergodirect.com, hafele.com, ergonomicaccessories.com, ergoexperts.com and officeanything.com from October 2016 through February 2019 for between $350 and $560.
Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, of Grand Rapids, Mich.
