Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Lawn Mower Engines Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

The fuel injector can leak excessive amounts of fuel into the engine, posing burn and fire hazards.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866 836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower model number IS ® 2100Z ZTR and the Cub Cadet Pro Z 760 LKW EFI . The recalled engines are model year 2017 and 2018 Kawasaki FX850V-EFI series, including models FX850V-AS44 with serial number range FX850VB19736-FX850VB44147 and FX850V-AS47 with serial number range FX850VB20733-FX850VB40776. “Kawasaki FX850V EFI” is printed on the engine fan housing. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing.
Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Kawasaki dealers and lawn and garden stores nationwide from June 2017 through August 2019 for about $2,800 for the engines sold separately, and for between $10,000 and $12,000 for mowers with the engines.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Maryville, Mo.
