ION Audio Recalls Portable Speakers Due to Explosion Hazard

Name of product:
Portable speakers
Hazard:

Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery when charging and the speaker can burst, posing an explosion hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 21, 2019
Units:
About 41,000
Consumer Contact:

ION Audio toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ionaudio.com and click on recalls located at the top of the page for more information.      

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers. The Sport Express speaker is black in color and has two knobs on the front with a neon blue lit clock. It is about 9 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall. The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center. It is about 8 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The UPC number is located on the bottom of the speakers.
 

Model Name

UPC Number

Cornerstone/Cornerstone Glow

0812715018078

0812715018528

0812715019976

0812715019969

 

 

Keystone

0812715018139

Sport Express

0812715010911
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ion Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding including four incidents resulting in property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Sport Express was sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70. Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019. Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow sold for about $100 and the Keystone sold for about $200. 

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co., Ltd., China

Importer(s):

ION Audio LLC, of Cumberland, Rhode Island

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-124
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

