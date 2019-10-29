Hit Promotional Products Recalls Ceramic Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.
Hit Promotional Products at 800-237-6305, Extension 2691, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lthibado@hitpromo.net or visit www.hitpromo.net and click on product recalls under the Support menu near the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Coastline Ceramic Mug that was given away as a free promotional item at meetings or events. The mugs are decorated with various logos and come in a variety of colors with a gray bottom. “China” is printed on the bottom of each mug.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Hit Promotional Products for a free replacement mug.
Hit Promotional Products has received ten reports of the mugs cracking or breaking when in use with hot liquids. No injuries have been reported.
Given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from October 2018 through September 2019.
Hit Promotional Products Inc., of Largo, Fla
