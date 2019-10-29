  1. Home
Hit Promotional Products Recalls Ceramic Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

Name of product:
Coastline Ceramic Mugs
Hazard:

The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 29, 2019
Units:
About 34,000
Consumer Contact:

Hit Promotional Products at 800-237-6305, Extension 2691, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lthibado@hitpromo.net or visit www.hitpromo.net and click on product recalls under the Support menu near the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Coastline Ceramic Mug that was given away as a free promotional item at meetings or events. The mugs are decorated with various logos and come in a variety of colors with a gray bottom. “China” is printed on the bottom of each mug.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Hit Promotional Products for a free replacement mug.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hit Promotional Products has received ten reports of the mugs cracking or breaking when in use with hot liquids. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from October 2018 through September 2019.

Importer(s):

Hit Promotional Products Inc., of Largo, Fla

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-014
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
