  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Five Drawer Chests Due To Tip Over And Entrapment Hazards

Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Five-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests
Hazard:

The chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.  The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-17).

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
December 18, 2019
Units:
About 31,000 (in addition, about 740 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Chests purchased at Bob’s Discount Furniture contact toll-free at 800-569-1284 from 6:30 a.m. to 11p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or e-mail AskBob@mybobs.com.  Chests purchased at other retailers contact Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or e-mail recall@hillsdalefurniture.com or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer wood chests in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors.  “Hillsdale Furniture” is printed on a label on the back of the chest.  The chests measure 48 inches tall by 36 inches wide by 17 inches deep.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.  Contact Bob’s Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund.  Remedy options include a free self-install repair kit, free in-home installation of repair kit or free pick-up of the chest.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Bob’s Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010 through August 2019 for about $280.

Importer(s):

Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Ky.  

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-041
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Five-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Mark Feldstein & Associates Recalls Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern Decorations Due to Fire Hazard
Flying Tiger Copenhagen Recalls Crocodile Candleholders Due to Fire Hazard
Skylight Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Digital Photo Frames Due to Electrical Shock Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Hit Promotional Products Recalls Ceramic Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise