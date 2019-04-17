  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Heat Hero Recalls Portable Plug-in Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Portable mini heaters
Hazard:

The heater can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.   

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 17, 2019
Units:
About 20,000 (In addition, about 49 units weres sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Heat Hero toll-free at 877-479-9172 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://shop.buyheathero.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Heat Hero portable mini heaters. The 350W plug-in ceramic space heaters are black and measure about 10 inches tall and 5 inches wide. They have at the top an LED digital screen that displays the temperature and four control buttons, a front grill, a red on/off button on the right side, a three-prong plug on the back and a vent on the bottom. The Heat Hero logo is printed on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Heat Hero for a free replacement unit, including shipping. Heat Hero is contacting all known purchasers directly

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 117 reports of the heater overheating, including 47 units smoking and 10 catching on fire, two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Online at Shop.buyheathero.com from October 2018 through March 2019 for between $35 and $45.

Importer(s):

Heat Hero LLC, of Irvine, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-738
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Alpha Guardian Recalls Stack-On Gun Safes Due to Lock Failure and Injury Hazard
American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
PurpleAir Recalls Power Supply Units for Air Sensors Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Navien Recalls Tankless Water Heaters and Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
dormakaba USA Recalls Stanley Commercial Hardware Locksets Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency