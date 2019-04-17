Heat Hero Recalls Portable Plug-in Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The heater can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.
Heat Hero toll-free at 877-479-9172 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://shop.buyheathero.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Heat Hero portable mini heaters. The 350W plug-in ceramic space heaters are black and measure about 10 inches tall and 5 inches wide. They have at the top an LED digital screen that displays the temperature and four control buttons, a front grill, a red on/off button on the right side, a three-prong plug on the back and a vent on the bottom. The Heat Hero logo is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Heat Hero for a free replacement unit, including shipping. Heat Hero is contacting all known purchasers directly
The firm has received 117 reports of the heater overheating, including 47 units smoking and 10 catching on fire, two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Shop.buyheathero.com from October 2018 through March 2019 for between $35 and $45.
Heat Hero LLC, of Irvine, Calif.
