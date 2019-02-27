Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Propane Torches Due to Burn Hazard

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 23, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.
The trigger on the torches that engages the flame can fail to disengage when the trigger is no longer pressed, posing a burn hazard.
Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on Recall Safety Information on the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of the Greenwood-branded propane torches. The torches with no igniter have SKU number 61589 and the torches with a push button igniter have SKU number 61595. The torches have a steel nozzle, a flow valve, a blue grip and a black or orange hose. The SKU number is printed on a sticker located on the pipe that leads to the nozzle on the product packaging and on the manual. Only propane torches that do not have markings on the handles or brass knobs are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled torches and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a free replacement propane torch.
Harbor Freight has received two reports of the trigger failing to disengage, including one report of a burn injury.
Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2013 through October 2018 for between $20 and $30.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.
