H.E. Industrial Recalls Electric Garage Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Electric garage heaters
Hazard:

The heating element can overheat, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 21, 2019
Units:
About 8,500
Consumer Contact:

H.E. Industrial toll-free at 888-538-0082 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET, email at service@hena.ca or online at https://www.home-easy.ca/ and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Profusion Heat electric garage heaters with model number HA22-48M. The heaters are red, have a grill on the front and a handle on the top. They measure about 13 inches high and 10 inches wide. The label, located on the back of the heater, contains the model number. The thermostat control is located at the bottom of the heater on the back.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. Contact H.E. Industrial to get a full refund or return the heaters to a Northern Tool store for a full refund or a gift certificate for heaters purchased at Northern Tool stores. For heaters purchased at Menards, contact H.E. Industrial for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the United States.

Sold At:

Menards and Northern Tool stores and online at www.menards.com and www.northerntool.com from August 2014 through March 2019 for about $100.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhilang Electrical Co., Ltd., of China  

Importer(s):

Northern Tool and H.E. Industrial, of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-140
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
