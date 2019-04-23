Flying Tiger Copenhagen Recalls Toy Train Carts Due to Choking Hazard

The steam dome on the toy train’s engine car can come loose, posing a choking hazard
Flying Tiger Copenhagen toll-free at 844-350-0560 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info.us@flyingtiger.com, or online at www.flyingtiger.com and click on “Product Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all five pieces of the wooden toy train carts. The train carts have a blue base, and colorful wagon on top, as either the front part of the train, with two steam domes, an apple cart, a wood log cart, a milk cart and a caboose cart. All train carts were sold with a white label, which was placed around each cart with a nylon string. The model number (3010874) and batch number (211693US) is printed on the label. Each piece has been sold individually.
Consumers should take the recalled toy train cart away from children immediately and return it to the nearest Flying Tiger Copenhagen store for a full refund. No receipt is needed.
None reported
Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide from November 2018 through March 2019 for about $2.
Zhejiang Ruyi Industry Co., LTD., of China
Zebra A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
Tiger Retail East Coast LLC, of New York
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800