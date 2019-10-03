  1. Home
fluidfreeride Recalls Mercane WideWheel Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Mercane WideWheel Electric Kick Scooters
Hazard:

The brake caliper can fail causing the rider to lose control and suffer serious bodily harm, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 4, 2019
Units:
About 1,800 in United States (In addition, about 66 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

fluidfreeride toll-free at 855-949-0192 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail support@fluidfreeride.com or go to www.fluidfreeride.com and click on Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Mercane WideWheel electric kick scooters. The foldable electric scooters are gray aluminum alloy and have four-inch-wide wheels. WideWheel and Mercane are printed on the scooter’s platform. The recalled scooters have a single 500W motor with an 8.8Ah battery or dual 500W motors with a 13.2Ah battery.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the electric scooters and contact fluidfreeride for a free repair. fluidfreeride is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of brake failure and four reports of injuries including two bloody knees, lower back bruises and a sprained ankle.

Sold At:

Online at fluidfreeride.com, Amazon.com and ebay.com from October 2018 through September 2019 for between $1,000 and $1,200.

Importer(s):

Leitmotif Services, d/b/a fluidfreeride, of Miami, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-702
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

