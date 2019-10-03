fluidfreeride Recalls Mercane WideWheel Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The brake caliper can fail causing the rider to lose control and suffer serious bodily harm, posing fall and injury hazards.
fluidfreeride toll-free at 855-949-0192 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail support@fluidfreeride.com or go to www.fluidfreeride.com and click on Recall at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Mercane WideWheel electric kick scooters. The foldable electric scooters are gray aluminum alloy and have four-inch-wide wheels. WideWheel and Mercane are printed on the scooter’s platform. The recalled scooters have a single 500W motor with an 8.8Ah battery or dual 500W motors with a 13.2Ah battery.
Consumers should immediately stop using the electric scooters and contact fluidfreeride for a free repair. fluidfreeride is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 15 reports of brake failure and four reports of injuries including two bloody knees, lower back bruises and a sprained ankle.
Online at fluidfreeride.com, Amazon.com and ebay.com from October 2018 through September 2019 for between $1,000 and $1,200.
Leitmotif Services, d/b/a fluidfreeride, of Miami, Florida
