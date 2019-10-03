Fit For Life Recalls SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands Due to Injury Hazard

The rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.
Fit for Life at 800-222-7774 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, e-mail help@spri.com or online at www.Spri.com and click on Recall located at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SPRI ultra heavy resistance tubes or bands used for exercising. They are black with nylon webbing and have SPRI printed on the handles in white. Some units have KN08/18, KN09/18 or KN10/18 printed on the handle. Model number 02-71669 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled ultra-heavy resistance tubes immediately and contact Fit for Life for a refund in the form of an SPRI.com store credit for the amount equal to the purchase price or a free replacement resistance band.
Fit for Life has received 10 reports of incidents. In six of the incidents, consumers received contusions, abrasions and lacerations.
Exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $10.
Fit for Life LLC, of New York, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800