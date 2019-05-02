  1. Home
FIRMAN Power Equipment Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
FIRMAN P03615 generators
Hazard:

The generator’s carbon canister can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
May 2, 2019
Units:
About 19,000
Consumer Contact:

FIRMAN Power Equipment toll-free at 844-459-8457 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.firmanpowerequipment.com and click on “Product Updates and Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FIRMAN P03615 generators. The gas powered portable generators are yellow and black and are equipped with remote start up to 165 feet away. The model number P03615 and date code 10/2018, 11/2018 or 12/2018 are printed on the white nameplate on the generator’s fuel tank. Serial numbers range from 4829200012 through 4833913602 and are printed on the white nameplate on the fuel tank.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or take the recalled generator to a FIRMAN service center for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of gas leaks from the carbon canister. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Costco Wholesale warehouse stores and online at Costco.com and Costco.ca from January 2019 through March 2019 for about $500.

Importer(s):

FIRMAN Power Equipment of Peoria, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-744
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

