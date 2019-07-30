  1. Home
Dorel Juvenile Group USA Recalls Inclined Sleepers Due to Safety Concerns About Inclined Sleep Products

Name of product:
Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet; Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 31, 2019
Units:
About 24,000
Consumer Contact:

Call Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 or text Dorel at 812-373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or online www.safety1st.com at and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad. The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.

Manufacturer(s):

Dorel China, of China

Importer(s):

Dorel Juvenile Group USA, of Foxboro, Mass.

Distributor(s):

Dorel Juvenile Group USA, of Foxboro, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-177
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

