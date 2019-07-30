Dorel Juvenile Group USA Recalls Inclined Sleepers Due to Safety Concerns About Inclined Sleep Products

Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
Call Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 or text Dorel at 812-373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or online www.safety1st.com at and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad. The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.
Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.
None reported
Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.
Dorel China, of China
Dorel Juvenile Group USA, of Foxboro, Mass.
Dorel Juvenile Group USA, of Foxboro, Mass.
