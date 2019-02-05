  1. Home
Dell Recalls Hybrid Power Adapters Sold with Power Banks Due to Shock Hazard

Hybrid Power Adapters sold with Power Banks
The hybrid power adapter casing can break and detach, exposing the internal metal components, posing an electric shock hazard.

Replace
February 6, 2019
About 8,900 (in addition, about 475 were sold in Canada)
Dell toll-free at 855-305-9057 anytime or online at www.dellproduct.com , click Lookup, and enter the first 20 characters of the manufacture code without the dashes.

Recall Details

This recall involves Dell hybrid power adapters sold with power banks. The adapter is designed to be disconnected from the power bank via release tabs. The recalled adapters were manufactured from January 2017 through March 2017 and can be used separately from the power bank while connected to a power outlet. The adapter is black and darker in color than the power bank with a Dell logo on the back label. The adapters have the following manufacture code –“CN-05G53P - LOC00 – XXX – XXXX – AXX” printed on the back of the unit, where “X” represents a numerical value. A full listing of the recalled adapter manufacture codes included in the recall are listed on www.dellproduct.com .

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hybrid power adapters and contact Dell for instructions on receiving a free replacement adapter.

Dell has received 11 reports of the hybrid power adapter breaking and exposing the internal components. No injuries have been reported.

Dell.com, Amazon.com, Microcenter.com, and other electronic online retailers nationwide from February 2017 through August 2018 for between $125 and $200.

Lite-On Technology Corporation of Taipei, Taiwan

Dell Inc. of Round Rock, Texas

Dell Inc. of Round Rock, Texas

China
19-060
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

