CVB Recalls LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 14, 2019
Units:
About 86,000
Consumer Contact:

LUCID toll-free at 888-975-8243 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@lucidmattress.com or online at www.lucidmattress.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas sold in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. The mattress-sofas fold into a sofa configuration and fold out into a mattress. The recalled mattress-sofas are two-tone gray colored and have a white federal tag with “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” printed on it. The federal tag is located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress-sofas and contact LUCID to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Overstock.com, Wayfair.com and Walmart.com from September 2015 through June 2018 for about $130.

Manufacturer(s):

Ningbo Megafeat Bedding Co., Ltd. of Zhejiang, China

Importer(s):

CVB Inc., of Logan, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-065
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

