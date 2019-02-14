CVB Recalls LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
LUCID toll-free at 888-975-8243 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@lucidmattress.com or online at www.lucidmattress.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas sold in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. The mattress-sofas fold into a sofa configuration and fold out into a mattress. The recalled mattress-sofas are two-tone gray colored and have a white federal tag with “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” printed on it. The federal tag is located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress-sofas and contact LUCID to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.
None reported
Amazon.com, Overstock.com, Wayfair.com and Walmart.com from September 2015 through June 2018 for about $130.
Ningbo Megafeat Bedding Co., Ltd. of Zhejiang, China
CVB Inc., of Logan, Utah
