Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

En Español
Name of product:
Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles
Hazard:

The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 27, 2019
Units:
About 5.7 million (In addition, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico)
Consumer Contact:

Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles. The base and cover of the clear silicon spout will always be BLACK. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

Incidents/Injuries:

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

Sold At:

Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

Importer(s):

Contigo USA, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-186
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

