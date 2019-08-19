  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Club Car Recalls Gas Golf and Transport Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Club Car Precedent, Tempo, Onward and Villager model gas golf and transport vehicles
Hazard:

Fuel can leak from an improperly-routed fuel line, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 19, 2019
Units:
About 9,000 (In addition, about 2,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Club Car toll-free at 888-227-7925 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.clubcar.com and click on “Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2019 gas-powered Precedent, Tempo, Onward and Villager golf and transport vehicles, which are used for short-distance transportation. Vehicles with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall. Serial numbers are located above and to the right of the accelerator pedal. The model number is the first two letters of the serial number.

 

Model Name

Model Number

Serial Number

Tempo Gas

BX

BX1905-944274 to BX2003-039920

Tempo Gas 2 + 2

BY

BY1910-953754 to BY2002-039481

Onward 2 Pass Non-Lifted Gas

BQ

BQ1924-981193 to BQ2003-041072

Onward 4 Pass Non-Lifted

BS

BS1910-953760 to BS2003-041012

Onward 4 Pass Lifted Gas

BW

BW1910-953767 to BW2003-041068

Precedent Villager 2 Gas

BJ

BJ1910-953915 to BJ2002-039525

Precedent Gas EFI 2P

DF

DF1929-987941 to DF2002-039479

Precedent Villager 4 Gas

DJ

DJ1929-987934 to DJ1950-034968

Onward 6 Pass Non-Lifted Gas

AY

AY1945-024474 to AY1949-033252

Onward 6 Pass Lifted Gas

AW

AW1945-024474 to AW2003-041004

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Club Car to schedule a free repair. Club Car is contacting owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Club Car has received three reports of fuel leaks. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Club Car dealers nationwide from August 2018 through July 2019 for between $7,000 and $11,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Club Car, of Augusta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-770
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Club Car Recalls Gas Utility and Transport Vehicles Due to Risk of Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
SSR Motorsports Recalls Off‐Highway Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Seattle Manufacturing Corporation Recalls Ice Axes Due to Serious Injury and Fall Hazards
BRP Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazard; One Fatality Reported