Club Car Recalls Gas Golf and Transport Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Fuel can leak from an improperly-routed fuel line, posing fire and burn hazards.
Club Car toll-free at 888-227-7925 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.clubcar.com and click on “Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2019 gas-powered Precedent, Tempo, Onward and Villager golf and transport vehicles, which are used for short-distance transportation. Vehicles with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall. Serial numbers are located above and to the right of the accelerator pedal. The model number is the first two letters of the serial number.
|
Model Name
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number
|
Tempo Gas
|
BX
|
BX1905-944274 to BX2003-039920
|
Tempo Gas 2 + 2
|
BY
|
BY1910-953754 to BY2002-039481
|
Onward 2 Pass Non-Lifted Gas
|
BQ
|
BQ1924-981193 to BQ2003-041072
|
Onward 4 Pass Non-Lifted
|
BS
|
BS1910-953760 to BS2003-041012
|
Onward 4 Pass Lifted Gas
|
BW
|
BW1910-953767 to BW2003-041068
|
Precedent Villager 2 Gas
|
BJ
|
BJ1910-953915 to BJ2002-039525
|
Precedent Gas EFI 2P
|
DF
|
DF1929-987941 to DF2002-039479
|
Precedent Villager 4 Gas
|
DJ
|
DJ1929-987934 to DJ1950-034968
|
Onward 6 Pass Non-Lifted Gas
|
AY
|
AY1945-024474 to AY1949-033252
|
Onward 6 Pass Lifted Gas
|
AW
|
AW1945-024474 to AW2003-041004
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Club Car to schedule a free repair. Club Car is contacting owners directly.
Club Car has received three reports of fuel leaks. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Authorized Club Car dealers nationwide from August 2018 through July 2019 for between $7,000 and $11,000.
Club Car, of Augusta, Georgia
