Chronicle Recalls Power Armor Collectible Helmets Due to Risk of Mold Exposure (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Power Armor Collectible Helmets
Hazard:

Mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 19, 2019
Units:
About 20,000
Consumer Contact:

GameStop  at 800-883-8895 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ProductSafety@gamestop.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject, or online at www.GameStop.com and click on the “Recall” link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the  T-51b Power Armor  Helmet. The one-size fits-all helmet is constructed of ABS plastic and has a polyester/cotton blend fabric liner with elastic. The product name “T-51b” and “Power Armor Helmet” appears on the product packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled collectible helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions. GameStop is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at GameStop.com in June 2019 for about $150.

Manufacturer(s):

Chronicle LLC, of Irving, Texas

Importer(s):

GameStop Inc., of Grapevine, Texas  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-781
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
