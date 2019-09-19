Chronicle Recalls Power Armor Collectible Helmets Due to Risk of Mold Exposure (Recall Alert)

Mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.
GameStop at 800-883-8895 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ProductSafety@gamestop.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject, or online at www.GameStop.com and click on the “Recall” link at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the T-51b Power Armor Helmet. The one-size fits-all helmet is constructed of ABS plastic and has a polyester/cotton blend fabric liner with elastic. The product name “T-51b” and “Power Armor Helmet” appears on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled collectible helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions. GameStop is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at GameStop.com in June 2019 for about $150.
Chronicle LLC, of Irving, Texas
GameStop Inc., of Grapevine, Texas
