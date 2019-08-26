  1. Home
BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2019 Ski-Doo snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine
Hazard:

The vehicle can have a fuel leak at the fuel injector, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 26, 2019
Units:
About 2,900
Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2019 Ski-Doo Backcountry, Freeride, MXZ, Renegade and Summit snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine. The vehicles are sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel. Consumers can contact BRP or an authorized dealer to verify if their VIN number is included in the recall. The following models are included in the recall.

 

Models

Colors

BACKCOUNTRY 850 E-TEC

Black; White/Black

BACKCOUNTRY X 850 E-TEC

Black; White/Black

BACKCOUNTRY XRS 850 E-TEC

Black; White/Black

FREERIDE 850 E-TEC

Blue

MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-ETC

Black/Yellow

MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

White/Black; Black

MXZ X 850 E-TEC

Black; Yellow; Yellow/Silver

MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC

Black; Yellow/Silver

RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

White

RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

Black; Red

RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC

Orange/Silver

SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC

Black; Black/Blue

SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC

Black; Black/Blue

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 17 reports of broken/missing injector bolts, one report of fuel leaks and two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.   

Sold At:

Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2018 through July 2019 for between $12,600 and $16,200.

Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
19-773
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

