BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle can have a fuel leak at the fuel injector, posing a fire hazard.
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2019 Ski-Doo Backcountry, Freeride, MXZ, Renegade and Summit snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine. The vehicles are sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel. Consumers can contact BRP or an authorized dealer to verify if their VIN number is included in the recall. The following models are included in the recall.
|
Models
|
Colors
|
BACKCOUNTRY 850 E-TEC
|
Black; White/Black
|
BACKCOUNTRY X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; White/Black
|
BACKCOUNTRY XRS 850 E-TEC
|
Black; White/Black
|
FREERIDE 850 E-TEC
|
Blue
|
MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-ETC
|
Black/Yellow
|
MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC
|
White/Black; Black
|
MXZ X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Yellow; Yellow/Silver
|
MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Yellow/Silver
|
RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC
|
White
|
RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Red
|
RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC
|
Orange/Silver
|
SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Black/Blue
|
SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Black/Blue
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 17 reports of broken/missing injector bolts, one report of fuel leaks and two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2018 through July 2019 for between $12,600 and $16,200.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
