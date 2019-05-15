Beaba Recalls Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass bowl can break, posing a laceration hazard.
Beaba toll-free at 855-602-3222 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at contact@beabausa.com or online at www.BeabaUSA.com/recall and submit a request.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Beaba Babycook Neo Midnight and Cloud baby food makers. The Babycook Neo is A/C powered and steams and blends food. It measures about 9 inches wide and 9 inches high with a detachable glass bowl. The Midnight is dark blue with a white handled glass bowl with the reference number 912645 on the bottom. The Cloud is white with a gray handled glass bowl with the reference number 912646 on the bottom.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Babycook Neo and contact Beaba for a free replacement bowl.
Beaba has received about 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents of minor injuries.
BeabaUsa.com, Buy Buy Baby, Williams Sonoma, Indigo, Albee Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, West Coast Kids, Nini and Loli, Liapela, Albee Baby, Baby’s Planet, Baby Square, Bed Bath & Beyond, Crocodile Baby Store, Lil Baby Sprouts, Macrobaby, Mini Jake, Mon Beau Bebe, Mum and Mini, Pizzazzz Kidz, Snuggle Bugz, Sprout San Francisco, Traveling Tikes, and USA Baby & Child, and other children’s stores nationwide, and online at the listed stores from July 2018 through February 2019 for between $200 and $250.
Beaba SAS, of France
Beaba USA, of New York, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800