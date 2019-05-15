  1. Home
Beaba Recalls Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Babycook Neo steam cooker/blenders
Hazard:

The glass bowl can break, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 15, 2019
Units:
About 5,000 (in addition, about 650 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Beaba toll-free at 855-602-3222 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at contact@beabausa.com or online at www.BeabaUSA.com/recall and submit a request.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Beaba Babycook Neo Midnight and Cloud baby food makers. The Babycook Neo is A/C powered and steams and blends food. It measures about 9 inches wide and 9 inches high with a detachable glass bowl. The Midnight is dark blue with a white handled glass bowl with the reference number 912645 on the bottom. The Cloud is white with a gray handled glass bowl with the reference number 912646 on the bottom.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Babycook Neo and contact Beaba for a free replacement bowl.

Incidents/Injuries:

Beaba has received about 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents of minor injuries.

Sold At:

BeabaUsa.com, Buy Buy Baby, Williams Sonoma, Indigo, Albee Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, West Coast Kids, Nini and Loli, Liapela, Albee Baby, Baby’s Planet, Baby Square, Bed Bath & Beyond, Crocodile Baby Store, Lil Baby Sprouts, Macrobaby, Mini Jake, Mon Beau Bebe, Mum and Mini, Pizzazzz Kidz, Snuggle Bugz, Sprout San Francisco, Traveling Tikes, and USA Baby & Child, and other children’s stores nationwide, and online at the listed stores from July 2018 through February 2019 for between $200 and $250.

Manufacturer(s):

Beaba SAS, of France

Importer(s):

Beaba USA, of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
France
Recall number:
19-122
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
