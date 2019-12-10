  1. Home
Bass Pro Recalls MR. STEAK™ Gas Grills Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
MR. STEAK four and five burner gas patio grills
Hazard:

The gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 10, 2019
Units:
About 3,300 (in addition, about 400 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

MR. STEAK toll-free at 833-677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at mrsteak.com and click on “RECALL” or visit mrsteak.com/repairpartskit for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recall involves four and five burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265, that have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill.  The grills are stainless steel with black trim and have four or five black and red dials.  The words “MR. STEAK” are printed below the thermometer on the grills’ lid.  The recall also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly.  A label on the inside of the left compartment door or on the back of the grill identifies the model number of the grill. The SKU is printed on the purchase receipt.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact MR. STEAK for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019 for about $500 for the four burner grill and $600 for the five burner grill.

Importer(s):

Bass Pro, LLC, of Springfield, Mo.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-038
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
