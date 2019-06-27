  1. Home
Apple Recalls 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptop Computers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers
Hazard:

The batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 27, 2019
Units:
About 432,000 (in addition, about 26,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime, or online at www.apple.com, click on support, then “15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers. The recalled laptop computers have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port. Consumers can determine if their laptop computer is included in this recall by checking the laptop’s serial number at https://support.apple.com/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall/. The serial number can be found on the underside of the laptop computer or by choosing “About This Mac” from the Apple menu. Only MacBook Pro 15-inch model laptop computers with certain serial numbers are included.

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laptop computers. Contact Apple to determine if the laptop computer is a part of the recall and to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

Sold At:

Apple stores and electronics stores nationwide, and online at www.apple.com from September 2015 through February 2017 starting at about $2,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.

Importer(s):

Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-152
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

