Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Ceramic Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heaters
Hazard:

The heater can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 11, 2019
Units:
About 377,000 (About 18,000 sold in Canada and 3,765 in Mexico)
Consumer Contact:

Amazon at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or toll-free at 888-280-4331. Amazon will send emails directly to all customers that purchased the impacted products with instructions on how to receive a full refund.  Amazon will send the emails to the email address associated with the Amazon account that purchased the product.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic space heaters. Two models (ASIN B074MR2HGM and ASIN B074MWRLZM) have oscillating fans and the others (ASIN B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX) do not.  The heaters were sold in black and silver colors. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the units. The following ID numbers are printed on the label on the back of the units: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the Amazon with full instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Amazon received 25 reports in the United States and 5 reports in Canada of the ceramic heater overheating, burning, or sparking.  Two of those reports included minor damage to power outlets.  There were no injuries associated with the incidents.  No incidents were reported in Mexico

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.com.mx from October 2017 through March 2019 for between $25 and $35.

Manufacturer(s):

Ningbo Singfun Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-752
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
