Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Ceramic Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The heater can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Amazon at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or toll-free at 888-280-4331. Amazon will send emails directly to all customers that purchased the impacted products with instructions on how to receive a full refund. Amazon will send the emails to the email address associated with the Amazon account that purchased the product.
Recall Details
This recall involves AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic space heaters. Two models (ASIN B074MR2HGM and ASIN B074MWRLZM) have oscillating fans and the others (ASIN B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX) do not. The heaters were sold in black and silver colors. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the units. The following ID numbers are printed on the label on the back of the units: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the Amazon with full instructions on how to receive a full refund.
Amazon received 25 reports in the United States and 5 reports in Canada of the ceramic heater overheating, burning, or sparking. Two of those reports included minor damage to power outlets. There were no injuries associated with the incidents. No incidents were reported in Mexico
Online at Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.com.mx from October 2017 through March 2019 for between $25 and $35.
Ningbo Singfun Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., of China
Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800