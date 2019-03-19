  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Riding Saddles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Collegiate riding saddles
Hazard:

The recalled saddles were manufactured with screws that were too short, causing the girth of the saddle to detach from the tree of the saddle, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 19, 2019
Units:
About 1,600 (In addition, about 70 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Weatherbeeta USA toll-free at 877-927-4337 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@collegiatesaddlery.com or online at www.Collegiatesaddlery.com and click on “Contact Us” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes 16 models of Collegiate riding saddles. All of the saddles are branded Collegiate and have a Collegiate nail head in the head of the saddle and Collegiate brand printed on the stirrup keeper. The saddles measure between 15 and 18 inches and were sold in black or brown leather or synthetic depending on the model. See complete list of models included in the recall below: 

Model

1. Bicton all Purpose saddle

2. Burghley Dressage saddle

3. Chatsworth All Purpose saddle

4. Chatsworth Dressage saddle

5. Degree Mono Event saddle

6. Esteem Dressage saddle

7. Graduate Close contact saddle

8. Hartpury Dressage saddle

9. Honour Close contact saddle

10. Houghton All Purpose saddle

11. Integrity Mono Dressage saddle

12. Intellect Dressage saddle

13. Lectern Dressage saddle                

14. Scholar All Purpose saddle with round cantle

15. Triumph Jump saddle

16. Warwick close contact saddle
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Collegiate saddles and contact the firm for a free repair.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Carousel Tack Shoppe, Rocking B Saddle Shop, Strafford Saddlery and other saddlery stores nationwide and online at www.StateLineTack.com from August 2016 through October 2018 for between about $400 and $1,350. 

Importer(s):

Weatherbeeta USA Inc., of Edison, N.J.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-085
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Riding Saddles Due to Fall Hazard
O’Brien Watersports Recalls Water Skis Due to Injury Hazard
Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)