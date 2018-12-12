White-Rodgers Recalls Thermostats Due to Fire Hazard

Contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage can damage the thermostat, posing a fire hazard.
White-Rodgers toll-free at 888-847-8742 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.white-rodgers.com and click on “Emerson Branded Sensi Recall” at the lower left corner of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats with “Emerson” printed on the front and a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. The date code represents the manufacture date from the 16th week of 2014 through the 36th week of 2015. The thermostats are white with an LCD screen. There are three buttons below the thermostat screen. Up and down arrow and Menu buttons are located to the right of the screen. Recalled thermostats have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W. A product label containing model number and date code information is located on the back of the thermostat.
Consumers should immediately check their Sensi thermostat to determine if “Emerson” is printed on the front with a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. Contact the firm to determine if the unit is included in the recall and for instructions on repair and/or replacement.
The firm has received eight reports of burn damage to the thermostat, involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Johnstone, Home Depot and Golden State FC stores and Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment distributors nationwide from April 2014 through December 2016 for between about $90 and $150.
White-Rodgers, of St. Louis, Mo., a division of Emerson Electric Co.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
