White-Rodgers Recalls Thermostats Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Emerson Branded Sensi WiFi thermostats
Hazard:

Contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage can damage the thermostat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
December 12, 2018
Units:
About 135,000 (in addition, about 15,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

White-Rodgers toll-free at 888-847-8742 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.white-rodgers.com and click on “Emerson Branded Sensi Recall” at the lower left corner of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats with “Emerson” printed on the front and a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. The date code represents the manufacture date from the 16th week of 2014 through the 36th week of 2015. The thermostats are white with an LCD screen. There are three buttons below the thermostat screen. Up and down arrow and Menu buttons are located to the right of the screen. Recalled thermostats have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W. A product label containing model number and date code information is located on the back of the thermostat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately check their Sensi thermostat to determine if “Emerson” is printed on the front with a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. Contact the firm to determine if the unit is included in the recall and for instructions on repair and/or replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of burn damage to the thermostat, involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Johnstone, Home Depot and Golden State FC stores and Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment distributors nationwide from April 2014 through December 2016 for between about $90 and $150.

Importer(s):

White-Rodgers, of St. Louis, Mo., a division of Emerson Electric Co.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-047
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
