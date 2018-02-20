  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Whirlpool Recalls KitchenAid Electric Kettles Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
KitchenAid electric kettles
Hazard:

The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 20, 2018
Units:
About 40,200 (In addition, 47,300 units were sold in Canada and 1,600 in Mexico)
Consumer Contact:

Whirlpool Corporation at 800-874-0608 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://repair.whirlpool.com for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles. The kettles were sold in stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver. Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the bottom of the kettle. KitchenAid is written on the front of the kettles.  A complete list of model and serial numbers included  in this recall is posted on the firm’s website at http://repair.whirlpool.com.

 

                    Model Numbers

                      Serial Numbers

KEK1722SX (Stainless)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722ER (Red)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722OB (Black)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722WH (White)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722QG (Liquid Graphite)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722SX (Stainless)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722ER (Red)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722OB (Black)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722WH (White)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722QG (Liquid)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver)

YA325***** thru YA724*****
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kettles and contact Whirlpool for a free replacement.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Whirlpool Corporation has received 79 reports in the U.S. (19 in Canada) of handles separating, including three reports in the US (one in Canada) of minor burn injuries.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillard's, Fry’s Electronics, Kitchen Kaboodle, Kohl’s, Navy Exchange, Target, Williams Sonoma, and other home improvement, home appliance and retail stores and online at Amazon.com as well as other online retailers from September 2013 through February 2018 for about $100 to $120.

Manufacturer(s):

Co-Win Global Ltd, of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

Whirlpool Corp., of Benton Harbor, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-103
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Tiffany & Co. Recalls Crystal Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Libbey Glass Recalls Bourbon Glasses Due to Laceration Hazard
BSH Home Appliances Expands Recall of Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard
Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets Due to Laceration Hazard
Playtex Recalls Children’s Plates and Bowls Due to Choking Hazard