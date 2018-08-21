  1. Home
Vornado Air Reannounces Recall of Electric Space Heaters Following Report of Death; Fire and Burn Hazards

En Español
Name of product:
VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters
Hazard:

The electric space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
August 22, 2018
Units:
About 350,000 (This recall was first announced in April 2018.)
Consumer Contact:

Vornado toll-free at 855-215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red. The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit.

Incidents/Injuries:

In December 2017, a 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, Minnesota died as a result of a fire involving the recalled heater. Vornado has received a total of 19 reports of the heaters catching on fire.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

Importer(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kan.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-199
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
