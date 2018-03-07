  1. Home
Topson Downs Recalls Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Jeans Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Name of product:
Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Skinny Jeans
Hazard:

The metal stars can detach, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 7, 2018
Units:
About 30,000
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily, or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target's Facebook page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans.  The jeans were sold in sizes 4 – 18P and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs.  “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans.  The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:

 

205-03-1377

205-03-1381

205-03-1385

205-03-1389

205-03-1378

205-03-1382

205-03-1386

205-03-1390

205-03-1379

205-03-1383

205-03-1387

205-03-1391

205-03-1380

205-03-1384

205-03-1388

205-03-1392
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $18.

Manufacturer(s):

Topson Downs, of Culver City, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-117
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
