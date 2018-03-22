  1. Home
SpeeCo® and Woods® Recall 4-Way Wedge Accessory for Log Splitters Due to Impact Injury Hazard

4-way wedge accessory for hydraulic log splitters
The 4-way wedge accessory can loosen or detach from the log splitter during operation and strike an operator or bystander

Refund
March 22, 2018
About 5,100, (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)
SpeeCo at 800-525-8322 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at speecoproductrecall@speeco.com or online at www.speeco.com and click on the recall information banner for more information.

 

Woods at 800-319-6637 for Tech Services between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at woodsproductrecall@woodsequipment.com or online at www.woodsequipment.com and click on the recall information banner for more information.

 

This recall involves 4-way wedge accessories used on SpeeCo, CountyLine, Country Tuff, and Woods hydraulic log splitters. These log splitter accessories were sold under the SpeeCo and Woods brand names. The SpeeCo brand has model numbers 577483 and 581199. The Woods brand model is 581196. Brand names and model numbers are printed on the packaging.

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 4-way wedge accessory and return it to the place of purchase or contact SpeeCo or Woods for a full refund.

The firm has received one report of an operator struck by the 4-Way Wedge resulting in a concussion.

Tractor Supply Company stores in the U.S. from July 2016 through January 2018 under the SpeeCo brand; Orscheln Farm & Home Stores in the U.S. from August 2017 through January 2018 under the SpeeCo brand and authorized Woods dealers in the U.S. and Canada from August 2017 through January 2018 under the Woods brand for about $70.

SpeeCo Inc. and Woods Equipment Company, of Oregon, Ill

Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home Stores, and authorized Woods dealers

China and India
18-129
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
