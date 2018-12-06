Skip Hop Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

The legs on the highchair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children.
Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Skip Hop’s Tuo convertible high chairs with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric. They have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs. The high chairs can be converted into a toddler chair. One of the following style numbers and corresponding date code can be found on the back of the chair:
|
Style Number
|
Date Codes
|
304200
(charcoal gray)
|
HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05312018,
|
304201
(silver/white with clouds)
|
HH092917, HH010518
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or an e gift card of equal value.
Skip Hop has received 17 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from June 2017 through December 2018 for about $160.
Skip Hop, Inc., of New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800