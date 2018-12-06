  1. Home
Skip Hop Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

Name of product:
Tuo convertible high chairs
Hazard:

The legs on the highchair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 6, 2018
Units:
About 32,300 (In addition, about 8,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Skip Hop’s Tuo convertible high chairs with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric. They have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs. The high chairs can be converted into a toddler chair. One of the following style numbers and corresponding date code can be found on the back of the chair:

 

Style Number

Date Codes

304200

(charcoal gray)

HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05312018,

304201

(silver/white with clouds)

HH092917,  HH010518
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or an e gift card of equal value.

Incidents/Injuries:

Skip Hop has received 17 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from June 2017 through December 2018 for about $160.

Importer(s):

Skip Hop, Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-042
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
