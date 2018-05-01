Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitchen Products Due to Laceration Hazard

Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or online at www.pkp-recall.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline slicers. The recalled slicers are a non-electric food preparation item used to slice and julienne vegetables. The slicers have a clear plastic container to capture the sliced food, two blade attachments (one large-blade slicer and one small-blade julienne slicer), a holder for the attachments and a plastic knob component to move and hold the food. The model number and UPC code are printed on the packaging. “Frigidaire” is printed on the side of the Frigidaire slicers.
|Brand
|Model Number
|UPC Code
|Attachment Color
|Measurements
|The Sharper
Image
Mandoline
Slicer
|12SP1006
|709996669580
|Light green
|The slicer measures 13 x 3 x
3 inches. The julienne blade,measures 5.5
x 3.5 x .25 inches.
|Fridigaire
Mandoline
Slicer
|12EP203
|709996709118
|Blue
|The slicer measures 10 x
4.5 x 4.5 inches. The julienne blade measures 5 x 3 x .25 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled slicers and contact Premier Kitchen Products for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.
