Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitchen Products Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
The Sharper Image™ and Frigidaire™ Mandoline slicers
Hazard:
The small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a laceration hazard.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 1, 2018
Units:
About 19,000 (in addition, about 230 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or online at www.pkp-recall.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves The Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline slicers. The recalled slicers are a non-electric food preparation item used to slice and julienne vegetables. The slicers have a clear plastic container to capture the sliced food, two blade attachments (one large-blade slicer and one small-blade julienne slicer), a holder for the attachments and a plastic knob component to move and hold the food. The model number and UPC code are printed on the packaging. “Frigidaire” is printed on the side of the Frigidaire slicers.

           
Brand Model Number UPC Code Attachment Color Measurements
The Sharper
Image
Mandoline
Slicer		 12SP1006 709996669580 Light green The slicer measures 13 x 3 x
3 inches. The julienne blade,measures 5.5
x 3.5 x .25 inches.
Fridigaire
Mandoline
Slicer		 12EP203 709996709118 Blue The slicer measures 10 x
4.5 x 4.5 inches. The julienne blade measures 5 x 3 x .25 inches.
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled slicers and contact Premier Kitchen Products for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received four reports of the small blades separating from the julienne attachment during food preparation. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At:
Beall’s Outlet, Christmas Tree Shops, dd’s Discounts, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Kohl’s, Macy’s Backstage, Marshall’s, National Stores/Fallas, Ross, Target and TJ Maxx stores nationwide and online from May 2017 through April 2018 for between $13 and $20.
Importer(s):
Premier Kitchen Products, of New York, N.Y.
Distributor(s):
Premier Kitchen Products, of New York, N.Y.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-147
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
