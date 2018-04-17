  1. Home
Schneider Electric Recalls Square D Safety Switches Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R Safety Switches
Hazard:

The power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the “OFF” position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 17, 2018
Units:
About 1,079,000
Consumer Contact:

Schneider Electric toll-free at 877-672-1953 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert or www.schneider-electric.com and click on “Square D” (found under Quick Links) for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches. The switches are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an “ON” or “OFF” position. The “OFF” position is designed to shut off the flow of electricity. The switches may be used in or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes. They measure about 10 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches. Brand name “Square D”, the ampere of the safety switch and the 120/240-volt or 240-volt marking is printed on a label on the front of the safety switch. The recalled switches were manufactured between January 1, 2014 through January 18, 2018 and have date codes 1401 through 1803. The date codes are in the YYWW format (example: 1401 = year 2014, week 1). The date code of the product can only be found on the inside of the cover and is not accessible if the product is installed and in-service. Only safety switches with the following catalog numbers printed on a separate label on the side are included in the recall:

 

Catalog Number

CD321NRB

D211NRB

D211NRBCP

D221NRB

D221NRBCP

D221NRBUP

D321NRB

D321NRBCP

D321NRBUP

DU221RB

DU221RBUP

DU222RB

DU222RBUP

DU321RB

DU321RBUP

DU321RBCP

DU322RB

DU322RBCP

DU322RBUP
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately inspect installed safety switches by moving the handle to the “OFF” position. If the power stays on when the handle is in the “OFF” position, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch and free service support to install the replacement switch. If the safety switch is not installed and included in the recall, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch. Instructions on how to inspect the switch can be found at www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Schneider Electric distributors, Home Depot, Lowe’s, original equipment manufacturers and others stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com from January 2014 through January 2018 for between $40 and $500.

Manufacturer(s):

Schneider Electric USA Inc., of Andover, Mass.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-140
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
