Sandoz and Novartis Recall Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements

Description:

This recall involves blister packages of prescription drugs from Novartis and Sandoz. The drugs are packaged with 3 to 10 tablets per blister card.

The recalled Novartis prescription blister packages have “Novartis,” the name of the drug, dosage, NDC, lot number and expiration date printed on the cartons and the blister cards. The recall includes the following:

Recalled Novartis Prescription Drugs NDC Numbers Tablet Strength Carton Configuration Lot Numbers Expiration Date Zofran ODT® 0078-0679-61 0078-0679-19 4 mg 30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each 1657088 Dec 2019 Zofran ODT® 0078-0680-61 0078-0680-19 8 mg 30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each 1641546 Oct 2019 Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) 0078-0659-61 0078-0659-35 24 mg/ 26 mg 100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each FX000005 FX000004 FX000003 F0010 F0009 F0007 Apr 2020 Apr 2020 Sep 2019 Nov 2018 Aug 2018 Jul 2018 Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) 0078-0777-61 0078-0777-35 49 mg/ 51 mg 100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each FX000001 F0006 F0005 F0004 Dec 2019 Oct 2019 Aug 2019 Oct 2018 Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) 0078-0696-61 0078-0696-35 97 mg/ 103 mg 100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each FX000002 F0007 F0006 F0005 F0004 Mar 2020 Feb 2020 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Oct 2018

The recalled Sandoz prescription blister packages have “Sandoz,” the name of the drug, dosage, NDC and lot number printed on the cartons and the blister cards.

Lot numbers are listed at www.us.sandoz.com/patients-customers/product-safety-notices.

The recall includes the following: