  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Sandoz and Novartis Recall Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements

Name of product:
Blister packages of prescription medication
Hazard:

The prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall date:
July 6, 2018
Units:
About 470,000
Consumer Contact:

Sandoz and Novartis toll-free at 888-669-6682 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices,” or at www.pharma.us.novartis.com and click on banner “Novartis recalls select product blister packs.”

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves blister packages of prescription drugs from Novartis and Sandoz. The drugs are packaged with 3 to 10 tablets per blister card.

The recalled Novartis prescription blister packages have “Novartis,” the name of the drug, dosage, NDC, lot number and expiration date printed on the cartons and the blister cards. The recall includes the following:

 

Recalled Novartis Prescription Drugs

NDC Numbers

Tablet Strength

Carton Configuration

Lot Numbers

Expiration Date

Zofran ODT®

0078-0679-61

0078-0679-19

4 mg

30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each

1657088

 

Dec 2019

 

Zofran ODT®

0078-0680-61

0078-0680-19

8 mg

30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each

1641546

 

Oct 2019

 

Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)

0078-0659-61

0078-0659-35

24 mg/ 26 mg

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

FX000005

FX000004

FX000003

F0010

F0009

F0007

Apr 2020

Apr 2020

Sep 2019

Nov 2018

Aug 2018

Jul 2018

Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)

0078-0777-61

0078-0777-35

49 mg/ 51 mg

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

FX000001

F0006

F0005

F0004

Dec 2019

Oct 2019

Aug 2019

Oct 2018

Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)

0078-0696-61

0078-0696-35

97 mg/ 103 mg

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

FX000002

F0007

F0006

F0005

F0004

Mar 2020

Feb 2020

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Oct 2018

 

The recalled Sandoz prescription blister packages have “Sandoz,” the name of the drug, dosage, NDC and lot number printed on the cartons and the blister cards.

Lot numbers are listed at www.us.sandoz.com/patients-customers/product-safety-notices.

The recall includes the following:

 

Recalled Sandoz Prescription Drugs

Tablet Strength

NDC Numbers

Carton Configuration

Azithromycin Tablets

250 mg

0781-5776-06

0781-5776-69

50 count: 5 cards with 10 tablets each

Donepezil ODT  Tablets

5 mg

0781-5276-06

0781-5276-64

30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each

Donepezil ODT Tablets

10 mg

0781-5277-06

0781-5277-64

30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each

Haloperidol Tablets

0.5 mg

0781-1391-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Haloperidol Tablets

1 mg

0781-1392-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Haloperidol Tablets

2 mg

0781-1393-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Haloperidol Tablets

5 mg

0781-1396-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Haloperidol Tablets

10 mg

0781-1397-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Imipramine HCl Tablets

25 mg

0781-1764-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Imipramine HCl Tablets

50 mg

0781-1766-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Isosorbide Dinitrate (ISDN) Tablets

10 mg

0781-1556-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Isosorbide Dinitrate (ISDN) Tablets

20 mg

0781-1695-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Naratriptan Tablets

2.5 mg

0781-5527-06

0781-5527-37

9 count: 1 card with 9 tablets

Ondansetron Tablets

8 mg

0781-1681-33

3 count: 1 card with 3 tablets

Ondansetron ODT

4 mg

0781-5238-06

0781-5238-64

30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each

Ondansetron ODT

8 mg

0781-5239-06

0781-5239-64

30 count: 3 cards with 10 tablets each

Ondansetron ODT

8 mg

0781-5239-06

0781-5239-80

10 count: 1 card with 10 tablets

Perphenazine Tablets

2 mg

0781-1046-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Perphenazine Tablets

4 mg

0781-1047-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Perphenazine Tablets

8 mg

0781-1048-13

100 count: 10 cards with 10 tablets each

Risperidone ODT

0.5 mg

0781-5310-06

0781-5310-08

28 count: 7 cards with 4 tablets each

Risperidone ODT

1 mg

0781-5311-06

0781-5311-08

28 count: 7 cards with 4 tablets each

Risperidone ODT

2 mg

0781-5312-06

0781-5312-08

28 count: 7 cards with 4 tablets each

Risperidone ODT

3 mg

0781-5313-06

0781-5313-08

28 count: 7 cards with 4 tablets each

Risperidone ODT

4 mg

0781-5314-06

0781-5314-08

28 count: 7 cards with 4 tablets each
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the blister cards to keep them out of the sight and reach of children and contact Novartis or Sandoz for further instructions.  Novartis and Sandoz advise that consumers should continue to use the medication as directed once the blister packages are secured.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firms have received one report of a child ingesting haloperidol from a blister pack.

Sold At:

Clinics and pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from September 2016 to June 2018, at prices varying based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms and other factors.

Distributor(s):

Sandoz Inc., of Princeton, N.J. and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of East Hanover, N.J.

Manufactured In:
Croatia, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Singapore, Spain, UK and U.S.
Recall number:
18-183
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

