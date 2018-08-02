Rena Ware Recalls Nutrex Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled pressure cookers can discharge steam at lower pressures than intended, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Rena Ware toll-free at 877-736-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at CustomerService@RenaWare.com, or online at http://www.renaware.com and click on the “Consumer Notifications” link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nutrex pressure cookers with model number 2153. The pressure cookers are silver colored with black handles. A blue gasket is attached on the inside of the cover. Model number 2153.DW, the month and year of production and Rena Ware are stamped on the bottom of the unit. “DONG WON” is stamped on the base of the main valve. “DWM” is stamped on the blue gasket.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Rena Ware for a free repair. Rena Ware is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 13 reports of unintended depressurization, including five reported burn injuries.
Through Rena Ware sales representatives from December 2015 through June 2018 for between $750 and $820.
Rena Ware International Inc., of Bellevue, Wash.
